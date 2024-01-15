QU's Young Scientists Center Launches Ninth Cycle Of Activities For 'I Discover Materials' Program, Targeting Preparatory School Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University's (QU) Young Scientists Center (YSC) commenced its Spring 2024 semester with several programs aiming to develop scientific competency skills for all academic levels, including the ninth cycle of the 'I Discover Materials' program for the preparatory school stage.

The YSC is known for its advanced scientific programs that work to develop practical abilities, research, and investigative skills, in young students, as well as developing their overall scientific personality. The activities of the ninth cycle included a number of government schools for male and female students in Qatar, the YSC said in a press release.

The inquiry-based education strategy is one of the effective educational strategies used in the 'I Discover Materials' program to develop active learning processes and creative and critical thinking skills among students, it added.

YSC Director Prof. Noora Jabor Al-Thani said in a statement, "The curriculum followed for innovative education at the center aims to develop the student in a comprehensive and balanced pace to enhance their personal effectiveness and participation in the scientific community by acquiring many basic competencies in the STEM fields. Through the 'I Discover Materials' program, we work to expand students' awareness of knowledge and science from the earliest school stages so that they develop a love of exploration, curiosity, and innovation."

The ninth cycle of the program included nine preparatory schools, where students participated in scientific workshops in materials science and conducted many experiments and activities that helped to refine their identity as scientists and researchers through a different and stimulating educational environment for learning. After completing the workshops, students also created new ideas, applying the scientific concepts they acquired during the workshops, thus enhancing other aspects of skills such as critical and creative thinking, problem solving, design and teamwork.

This session of the program will conclude with a closing event in February to present ideas and projects and honor the winners.

