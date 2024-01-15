Huawei Opens AI ICT Academy Lab At HBKU

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Huawei Technologies has opened the Huawei HBKU AI ICT Academy Lab at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a statement said Monday.

This state-of-the-art facility represents a fusion of innovation and education, solidifying the fostering of technological advancements and nurturing talent in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The official opening ceremony took place in the presence of Dr Mounir Hamdi, founding dean of HBKU's College of Science and Engineering, Alex Zheng, CEO of Huawei Technologies in Qatar, and other officials from both parties.

This event marks the fruition of the Memorandum of Understanding( MoU) previously signed between Huawei Technologies and HBKU. The MoU outlines a strategic partnership aimed at leveraging Huawei's expertise in ICT and cutting-edge technology and HBKU's commitment to academic excellence and research-driven learning.

The Huawei HBKU AI ICT Academy Lab is poised to become a hub for fostering innovation and hands-on learning experiences. Equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure and resources, the lab will offer specialised training programmes, workshops, and certification courses to empower students and industry professionals in the rapidly evolving fields of AI and ICT.

Dr Mounir said: "The inauguration of the Huawei HBKU AI ICT Academy Lab is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class education and fostering innovation in partnership with industry leaders like Huawei. This state-of-the-art facility will empower our students and professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the digital era."

As part of the collaboration, Huawei will provide comprehensive support, including curriculum development, training materials, and access to their global expertise in AI and ICT. This partnership aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, enabling participants to acquire practical skills aligned with the demands of the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Alex Zhang, CEO at Huawei Technologies in Qatar, stated: " Through this collaboration, we aim to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in the digital economy. We continue to be keen on applying connectivity, cloud, and other ICT technologies to education to help universities and vocational schools cultivate innovative talent, accelerate innovation related to teaching and scientific research, and bridge the digital divide."

Huawei works to build talent ecosystems for teachers and students, lifelong learners, and industry practitioners by establishing talent alliances, contributing to talent standards, improving talent capabilities, and communicating the value of talent to improve digital skills throughout society.

