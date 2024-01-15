Successful Autonomous E-Bus Trial Run With Passengers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mowasalat (Karwa), in collaboration with Yutong, has successfully conducted a standard trial operation of an autonomous e-bus with some passengers onboard at Lusail Bus Depot, under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

The milestone is in the context of carrying out several of the MoT's strategies, a statement said Monday. This encompasses a gradual and comprehensive transitioning to an electric transit system, the Autonomous Vehicles Strategy launched last September to support innovation, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and keeping up with global advancements of the transportation industry.

The Strategy also aims at rolling out smart and eco-friendly transportation systems to achieve numerous benefits such as lower energy and fuel consumption, less harmful emissions and carbon footprints, less traffic accidents, and better quality of life, in step with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and Qatar's National Environment and Climate Change Strategy (QNE).

The autonomous e-bus represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and environmental stewardship. Powered by clean electric energy, these buses offer zero emissions, marking a significant stride towards a greener future. They are equipped with advanced sensors, high-definition cameras, laser, and ultrasonic radars, ensuring unparalleled safety and security standards. This technology not only enhances the efficiency of transportation but also contributes to a safer, more sustainable urban environment.

Mesned al-Misned, project manager, Public Transport Affairs Department, MoT, said:“This trial is an extension of the results achieved at the 2022 successful trial of an autonomous electric minibus, without passengers, on Qatar Foundation's Campus. It also satisfies the goals of the Autonomous Vehicles Strategy, thereby enhancing the goals of taking advantage of the advanced technologies according to newest universal smart and ecofriendly public transit systems.”

The MoT will continue efforts to further develop the transportation and mobility system, supporting all economic and service sectors in Qatar and leaving a sustainable legacy for generations to come.

Ahmad Hassan al-Obaidly, COO of Mowasalat (Karwa), said: "The successful operation of the autonomous e-bus is not just a technological achievement; it's a testament to our commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation. This project is a cornerstone in our journey towards revolutionising transportation in Qatar. By integrating autonomous technology with our commitment to zero-emission vehicles, we are setting new standards in transport, significantly contributing to Qatar's environmental objectives and enhancing the quality of life for our community."

Mowasalat (Karwa) continues to lead the way in transforming Qatar's transportation landscape, embracing innovation to deliver sustainable, efficient, and advanced transport solutions for both the general public, schools and corporations, the statement added.

