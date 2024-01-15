Stop The Brutal Aggression Targeting Civilians Plead Palestinians

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) "Where is the resistance in this house? There were only women and children" says a Palestinian man standing in the rubble after an Israeli strike on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, as the conflict sparked by the October 7 Hamas attacks rages on. Israel warned the Gaza war will continue throughout 2024 as unrelenting strikes killed dozens in the Palestinian territory. AFP
