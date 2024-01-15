Palestinians Rally In Ramallah After Hamas Deputy Killed In Strike In Lebanon

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Palestinians rally in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, after six people, including the deputy leader of Hamas Saleh al-Aruri, were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, according to state media. AFP

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.