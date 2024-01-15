               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Palestinians Rally In Ramallah After Hamas Deputy Killed In Strike In Lebanon


1/15/2024 11:29:19 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Palestinians rally in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, after six people, including the deputy leader of Hamas Saleh al-Aruri, were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, according to state media. AFP

