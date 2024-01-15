Aftermath Of Israeli Bombing Of Deir Al-Balah In The Central Gaza Strip

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) People search for survivors among the debris after a building was bombed in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip on Friday. Palestinian hospital sources reported that 35 people were killed Friday in an Israeli bombing of the Deir al-Balah area.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.