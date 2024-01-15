Katara International Kahraman Exhibition Opens

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Professor Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, General Manager of the Katara Cultural Village Foundation, opened Monday the 4th Katara International Exhibition for Kahraman, which continues until January 18, in Building No. 12. The fourth edition of the exhibition features 70 pavilions from 14 Arab and foreign countries. This is the second largest international exhibition specialising in amber material and this year it is part of Katara's activities accompanying the AFC Asian Cup.

