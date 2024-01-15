Da'w Local Tournament Concludes At Marmi

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The local Da'w Championship competitions concluded yesterday with a final of seven rounds, as part of the activities of the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival in its 15th edition (Marmi 2024).

Miteb Mubarak al-Qahtani, director of the Marmi Festival, said the top five place holders have guaranteed their qualification to the elite round, which will take place on January 22, in addition to the 20 international participants who qualified on Sunday.

Al-Qahtani crowned the winner in the Hadad Challenge Championship yesterday, Mesaed Rashid al-Mansouri, who received QR100,000, in addition to competing in the final for two Lexus cars.

Marmi 2024, held under the patronage of HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani and organised by Al Gannas Qatari Society continues until January 27, in Sabkhat Marmi in Sealine.

