               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Al-Marri Meets Yemeni Envoy


1/15/2024 11:29:18 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri met Monday with Yemeni ambassador to Qatar Rajeh Badi. The meeting discussed important issues of common interest in the labour sector.

MENAFN15012024000067011011ID1107724453

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search