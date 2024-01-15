(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The arc welding robots market size is expected to grow by USD 708.44 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a

CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The market is segmented by Product (Consumable method and Nonconsumable method), Application (Automotive, Electricals and electronics, Aerospace and defense, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing popularity of industrial robots in APAC drives market growth.

In the thriving landscape of APAC's industrial robotics, economic growth has spurred manufacturing development. Industrial robots, functioning as skilled workers, perform precise tasks like welding and assembly. China, South Korea, and Japan lead, yet Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia show rapid adoption. Initiatives like India's Make in India campaign attract investment, elevating demand for welding robots. Overall, APAC's industrial growth, especially in China, India, and Indonesia, will fuel market expansion.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Arc Welding Robots Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the arc welding robots market: ABB Ltd., Arrowtek Robotic Pvt. Ltd., Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, Daihen Corp., FANUC Corp., Hyundai Motor Co., igm Robotersysteme AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kemppi Oy, MIDEA Group, Miller Electric Manufacturing Co., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shanghai Genius Industrial Co. Ltd., SRDR Robotics, Staubli International AG, Stellantis NV, Teradyne Inc., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Arc Welding Robots Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 4.04% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend



The adoption of innovative business models

is an emerging market trend.



Rental companies like Hirebotics and Tokyo Century provide tailored robotic solutions, offering deployment, programming, and maintenance assistance to end-users.

Offering monthly plans without asset allocation, they cover installation costs and deliver cutting-edge robots, like the KR Cybertech nano ARC HW and KUKA models, easing financial and technical burdens. This trend is set to propel growth in the arc welding market.

Challenge



Operational challenges associated with welding robots

hamper market growth.



Automated welding systems promise efficiency but entail complexities.

Factors like component type, repeatability, and workspace influence their suitability.

Challenges arise in tight spaces where operator intervention is necessary, impacting productivity. Quality jigs and precise metal forming are crucial for consistent welding while reprogramming, prolonged downtime, and limited applicability in confined spaces pose hurdles, potentially impeding the growth of arc welding robots.

Keg Segments:

The

consumable method segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The Arc Welding Robots Market is transforming manufacturing technology, especially in heavy industries like automotive and aerospace fabrication. Automated welding, employing MIG and TIG methods, is central to this evolution. Industrial robotics, particularly articulated robots with significant payload capacities, enhance precision welding. These robots are driven by advanced technologies such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), servo motors, and 3D path planning, ensuring high-quality welds and efficient welding speeds.

Innovations in robotic arms, end-effectors, and collision detection systems, coupled with the integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and machine learning, are pivotal in welding automation. Offline programming and weld quality monitoring promote industrial safety and human-robot collaboration. The global market analysis shows that maintenance, repair, and advancements in robotics software development, aligned with market trends and supply chain dynamics, are critical for the sustainable growth of the Arc Welding Robots Market.

