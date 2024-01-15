German Second Flight Highlights Market Value In European Football

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin, Jan 16 (IANS) While the international football scene debates new competitions to boost market value, Germany's second division is quietly becoming a major draw across the continent

Away from the international spotlight, the German second flight's audience figures are soaring, paralleling the increase in goals per game, reports Xinhua

By the mid-point of the 2023-2024 season, an average attendance of 28,342 fans and 3.19 goals per game have elevated the second flight to heavyweight status in Europe, outperforming not only other second divisions but also rivaling top European leagues.

In comparison with Europe's top five football nations, the German "Zweite Liga" comfortably aligns with the elite.

While Germany's first division (39,514) and the English Premier League (38,248) are in a league of their own, the Italian Serie A (30,800) and Spanish La Liga (28,900) are struggling to keep pace, not to mention the French Ligue 1 (26,900).

In terms of audience, two clubs from the German second division are among the top five of all European first and second-division teams; seven rank in the top 15.

Within Germany, only Bayern Munich (75,000) and Borussia Dortmund (81,252) have higher attendances than Schalke (61,436), with Hamburger SV (HSV) in fifth place (56,118).

A key factor in this surprising surge could be the presence of several traditional clubs in the German second division.

This division features a remarkable array of renowned clubs, each backed by a loyal fan base.

Interestingly, only five of the 18 clubs have never clinched a National Championship in the first division. Clubs like Nuremberg (9 titles), Schalke (7), HSV (6), and Kaiserslautern (4) rank in the national association's top 15.

Rostock and Magdeburg have claimed titles in former East Germany, with Magdeburg being one of three clubs to have won a European Cup, alongside Schalke and HSV.

While some fans reject the commercialization of top international competitions like the Champions League, others remain devoted to their favorite teams, regardless of the league.

Second division football graces nine of the country's 22 stadiums with a capacity exceeding 30,000.

When comparing other European second leagues, Germany's stands out (28,342 fans/3.19 goals) in terms of audience and scoring.

The consensus best second-tier competition the EFL Championship in England (22,789/2.73) follows, with Spain (9,901 fans/2.39), Italy (8,675/2.44), and France (8,059/2.43) trailing.

This season, four second-tier clubs have advanced to the last 16 of the 2023-2024 German Cup, possibly signaling the division's quality.

These achievements, repeated twice before, may highlight the unique nature of the German Cup, where amateur and professional clubs compete in a unified tournament.

