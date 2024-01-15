Chinese Automakers & Electric Cars Dominate At Auto Shanghai 2023

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Chinese Automakers and Electric Cars Dominate at Auto Shanghai 2023

BYD, XPeng, Geely, Nio, Li Autos lead the way as focus on vehicle electrification strengthens

The Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition – or, Auto Shanghai – was back in full throttle with over 1000+ exhibitors, 90+ global debuts, 60+ concept cars, and 500+ new energy vehicles. Now in its 20th edition, the biennial Auto Shanghai more than made up for a pandemic break last year. The big themes coming out from the event which runs from April 18 – 27, 2023 is that electrification is bigger than ever before, and the Chinese juggernaut is looking to conquer global markets.

The Chinese Juggernaut Rolls On

China's leading new energy vehicle manufacturershowcased three new models. These included the all-electric sports SUV Song L concept, the entry-level, small electric hatchback Seagull and the mid-sized plug in-sedan, Chaser 07. BYD's luxury brand Yangwang also unveiled its U8 SUV and its U9 supercar. While the U8 will be offered in two variants – luxury and off-roading – everyone was talking about its jaw dropping 1100 HP and ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. The U9 all-electric super sports car, meanwhile, revs up from 0 to 100km/h in two seconds. Demonstration videos also showcased crowd pleasing features like spinning and crab walk for the U8 and dancing, jumping, and driving on three wheels (yes!) for the U9. Such technological prowess backed by its new partnership with AI chip designer, Horizon Robotics, to drive autonomous driving (AD) capabilities, looks set to strengthen BYD's position as the world's #1 company in EV sales.





Another Chinese vehicle maker,displayed its battery-powered, two-seat sports car, the EP9; unveiled the latest iteration of its five-seater ES6 SUV; and launched the 2023 version of its flagship ET7 electric sedan replete with over 15 updates and upgrades. The ES6 is touted to reach speeds of 100 km/h in five seconds. The ET7 offers a 75-kWh and 100-kWh long-range battery pack options. New business models like battery as a service (BaaS) and subscription offerings of NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD) software underline how Chinese companies are pushing innovation on all fronts.





There was lots of news swirling around Chinese automaker, its joint venture with the Volvo Group,and its premium EV subsidiary,. In addition to the Geely Yinhe electric hybrid SUV L7 and concept car, the Geely Group showcased four Geometry Pure Electric Series vehicles, including the Panda Mini. Geely also spotlighted a concept offering from its premium car brand Lynk & Co, which leverages in-vehicle software called Flyme Auto. The software was co-developed in-house with smartphone maker, Meizu, which Geely acquired in July 2022. Meantime, Zeekr announced plans to ramp up its European presence – sales of its 001 electric crossover and showrooms in Sweden and Netherlands are on the anvil this year. The company launched its first premium urban SUV model, the Zeekr X , which it claims is driven by the concept“infinite inspiration, exploration, and imagination.” European sales of the Zeekr X are slated to begin Q4 2023.





complemented the premium G9 with its mid-size G6 coupe SUV crossover for the high-volume market where it is being positioned as a competitor to Tesla's Model Y. It is the first vehicle to be built on XPeng's modular, interchangeable Smart Electric Platform Architecture (SEPA) 2.0. XPeng reports that this new platform architecture will support a range of cost and resource efficiencies: it will lower costs of powertrain systems, including batteries by 25% and intelligent driving systems by 50% by the end of 2024. This will be crucial as price competition in the EV segment heats up and XPeng tries to make up for a dismal Q1, 2023 when its sales plummeted by almost 50%.

Other Chinese automakers included Li Auto which exhibited its L7 electric SUV and L8 and showed renewed commitment to stepping up on AD capabilities that have lagged behind its domestic competitors. It also showcased an upcoming battery EV that will feature CATL's latest Qilin battery technology which enables charging to reach 100% in 15 minutes. Apart from releasing its third generation PHEV technology, Chery revealed the electric version of the Omoda 5 SUV, the crossover Tiggo 9 SUV – offered in five- and seven-seater versions, and the iCAR 03 Concept Car. Neta Auto, a brand of Hozon Auto, highlighted three variants of the Neta GT- the Neta GT, the racing GT Performance and the convertible GT Speedster. HiPhi , a brand from Chinese automaker Human Horizons , unveiled the HiPhi Y SUV to match its X and Z offerings. Chinese state-owned automaker Dongfeng pitched in with the eπ2023, its electric concept. Changan Auto debuted its high-end EV brand, Avatr, in which Chinese battery company Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) is another major investor. The brand unveiled its first EV model, the AVATR 11, powered by Huawei's Inside intelligent solution.

Other standouts included Nissan's Max-Out electric convertible and its Arizon Concept targeting the Chinese consumer. BMW 's all-electric MINI Aceman concept; the all-electrified 2023 Toyota BZ Sport Crossover and BZ FlexSpace concepts launched under the Japanese automaker's new sub-brand, Beyond Zero (BZ); Smart 's electrified sport-utility coupe, the #3; Porsche 's third-generation ICE-powered 2024 Cayenne SU ; Mercedes Maybach's all-electric EQS with customized interiors and two-tone paint; Volkswagen's electric ID.7 sedan; and MG's all electric Cyberster EV sportscar also drew eyeballs.

Key Takeaways

If crowds were anything to go by – and we will discount the crush (and controversy) about the free ice cream promotions at the BMW MINI booth – then it was vehicle electrification and Chinese automakers all the way at Auto Shanghai 2023. With Tesla a no-show, Chinese automakers ranging from BYD, XPeng, and Nio to HiPhi, Neta, and Li Auto stole the spotlight. Related to this, Chinese automakers demonstrated clear intent to expand into global markets.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), EVs accounted for nearly a quarter of vehicle sales in the country in 2022. This underscored another theme: the heyday of ICE vehicles has passed, the present and future belong to electrified vehicles .

There was lots of innovation on display, whether in terms of performance, design or technology: from the incredible display of Yangwang's jumping, hopping U9 to the vertically rising 'suicide doors' of Geely- owned, Lynk & Co's concept titled, The Next Day. Bonus marks to Polestar for another kind of innovation: it wooed customers to its stall with a display of 80,000 tulips.

Battery technologies were in focus fueled by the buzz about sodium batteries. CATL and Chery are collaboratively exploring the potential of sodium battery vehicles. However, interest is likely to wane as lithium prices continue to fall and sodium battery commercialization remains a long distance away.

With price wars – sparked by Tesla slashing prices to boost demand – on their mind, automakers emphasized cost reduction strategies. XPeng declared that it would be working to reduce the cost of powertrain – which comprises around two-fifths of the cost of building an EV – by 25% by end 2023.

All in all, another riveting, mega Auto Shanghai show with the Chinese juggernaut rolling on.

