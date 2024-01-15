High Impact Spaces, A Key To Elevated Collaboration Experiences

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) High-Impact Spaces Are the Key to Elevated Collaboration Experiences

Hybrid work and evolved work styles require high-impact spaces to deliver elevated collaboration experiences that top teams need to achieve well-defined outcomes.

Evolving Collaboration Requirements in the Next Era of Work

As organizations solidify hybrid work programs, they undertake processes to understand the material impact on their real estate. Within these processes, organizations are recognizing requirements for more collaborative technology-equipped spaces to better support more meetings with a greater number of distributed participants.

Frost & Sullivan and Q-SYS have engaged with end users, technology integrators, conferencing service providers, and equipment suppliers to assess the collaboration needs of hybrid workplaces. Reliability, quality, and robustness of meeting spaces–ensuring technology works every time with minimal support – remains a top concern for IT and AV professionals. For business leaders, equitable experiences for remote and onsite meeting participants are now a high priority.





Defining the High-Impact Space

Frost & Sullivan has noted the emergence of a new category of sophisticated meeting spaces characterized by elevated user experiences enabled by professional‐grade AV and control platforms. Traditionally, meeting spaces were equipped according to size, not the effect meeting spaces are designed to achieve.

The new category of“high-impact spaces” must deliver substantial, well-defined outcomes. High‐impact spaces gather stakeholders or large groups in highly visible spaces (e.g., flexible and divisible rooms, boardrooms, executive spaces, training rooms, and auditoriums).

High-impact spaces empower the accomplishment and creativity of top teams through combinations of advanced characteristics:



They are dynamic, scalable, sophisticated, and employ professional‐grade AV and control platforms and integrate seamlessly with collaboration platforms to automate elevated experiences for all participants. They provide versatility to support a variety of engagements that often require features such as multi‐zone audio, video distribution, and room automation (e.g., automatic camera switching and intelligent noise-reducing microphones).





High-Impact Spaces are Growing in Prominence

High-impact spaces address the new challenges and opportunities in how workplaces are designed and organized. The desire to enhance employee engagement, connections, equity, and inclusion will also drive high-impact space proliferation.





Frost & Sullivan estimates 6.4 million high-impact spaces existed in 2022, which will grow to 11.3 million worldwide in 2025-equal to 11% of all meeting spaces.

High-impact space penetration will rise as spaces are identified and equipped in three scenarios: when offices move, are renovated, or when legacy equipment needs upgrades.

Most IT decision-makers surveyed by Frost & Sullivan expect their budgets to increase or remain the same. Those with increased budgets will allocate resources to up-level their collaboration capabilities. Those with unchanged budgets will still experience real-estate reduction and optimization, with savings pumped back into transformation projects, including high-impact spaces.

High-impact spaces can democratize work, giving everyone access to sophisticated meetings and creating an enjoyable environment and culture. Implement high-impact spaces that empower your skilled creators, communicators, and leaders to collaborate more effectively in the next work era.

About Rob Arnold





Principal Analyst and Program Manager for the ICT practice, Rob has been involved in some facet of telecommunications for over 20 years. A primary focus of his research is to uncover how technology is enabling new ways of working, how professionals will collaborate using tools and what will the future work environment look like. Specialties include competitive and market intelligence, market trend analysis and forecasting. Rob's experience covers a broad range of sectors. Before starting with Frost & Sullivan in 2010, he was an analyst with Current Analysis for 8 years. Prior to that time, Rob served several years in MCI/WorldCom and has held numerous roles within contact centers in the healthcare and retail sectors.

View all posts by Rob Arnold