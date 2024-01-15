(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Digital Transformation in Workspaces: SaaS Tools as an Effective Alternative

Hybrid work is inevitable. There is no turning back, and the impact on the technological needs of companies and people is revolutionary and brings multiple opportunities for providers. In fact, according to a 2023 Frost & Sullivan survey to IT decision makers, supporting this new environment is one of the main current challenges for IT [...]





Hybrid work is inevitable. There is no turning back, and the impact on the technological needs of companies and people is revolutionary and brings multiple opportunities for providers. In fact, according to a 2023 Frost & Sullivan survey to IT decision makers, supporting this new environment is one of the main current challenges for IT departments in Latin America. Collaboration tools are a key piece in this puzzle because they allow enterprises to support co-creation, augment business agility, and cement employee engagement while spurring productivity.

Enterprises require optimized tools, including unified communications-as-a-service [UCaaS] suites, cloud meetings solutions, video conferencing devices, headsets, interactive displays, and adjacent technologies, that are paramount for a successful digital transformation and key to responding to increasing employee expectations. Workers are now demanding the flexibility to work when, where, and how they want while using tools that are user-friendly, secure, and have a similar interface to the applications they use daily.

As a result, the uptake of affordable and agile solutions, from packaging and pricing to provisioning and management, accelerated in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era. Plug-and-play solutions available for purchase and provisioning through digital channels provided a lifeline for many small- to medium-sized businesses and remote teams. The market will continue to grow significantly in several industry verticals, including mid-size companies; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); healthcare; education; travel and hospitality; retail and consumer goods; and professional services firms. At the same time, the customer experience is a definitive competitive differentiator, and the demand for cloud contact center solutions is rapidly increasing. Frost & Sullivan's independent research forecasts the cloud contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solutions market will reach 31.1% revenue growth in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4% from 2022 to 2028.

In this new paradigm, the workspace is redesigned. Offices will become smaller, and meeting rooms are now more technologically equipped to support remote participants. During meetings, both artificial intelligence and analytics help us to be more productive and efficient, thus becoming key tools of the new normal. On the other hand, Video is now the new Voice. Like never before, video meetings are now a fundamental part of our work, and we are already seeing the birth of asynchronous video messaging, which is a category that aspires to replace some of our meetings and messages.

West Telco: a Trusted Partner to Navigate the Storm

Finding a company that can provide all of the above-mentioned tools in a flexible manner and at competitive prices is not easy; however, West Telco marks all the boxes in this regard. The company builds its services by working closely with various partners to evolve with market needs and trends. West Telco has signed strategic agreements with nearly 21 technology providers, covering various areas, such as UCaaS, CCaaS, video conferencing solutions, meetings, hardware for rooms, and network monitoring and management, in addition to supporting hybrid classrooms with an eLearning platform.

Over time, West Telco added a range of new clients to its established base, with more than 250 active clients as of 2022. This impressive growth momentum and track record are testaments to West Telco's leadership, earning the trust and loyalty of customers and enabling the company to capture market share. Moreover, West Telco goes to great lengths to ensure smooth technology integration, which is the key to avoiding information silos in companies. West Telco's account executives first meet with customers to assess their unique needs and then create tailored products and implementation roadmaps. Following this, the company provides support to train customers and achieve greater technology adoption and use in organizations.

Frost & Sullivan research shows that customer-centric strategies help companies gain leadership positions in markets, but only if the focus is authentic and the implementation is seamless. West Telco thrives on both ends, embodying customer-focused strategies and exemplifying the implementation of best practices. This overall customer-first approach offers immense value to existing and new customers and solidifies West Telco's reputation in the market.

The last word

Thriving in this new era is not easy. Competition is increasing in most industries worldwide, and the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic (e.g., economic downturn and disrupted supply chains) are not helping. Companies must respond quickly if they want to stay afloat; however, choosing the necessary technologies while following the right trends can be overwhelming. Having a strategic partner, therefore, that can provide and guide you through the implementation and adoption of new tools can be the key to success. Are you ready to take on the challenge?

About Ignacio Perrone





Ignacio Perrone is an industry expert with more than 15 years of experience in the ICT sector. Perrone currently serves as Digital Transformation Industry Manager at Frost & Sullivan in Latin America, with an expertise that encompasses Telecom and IT services, IoT vertical markets, enterprise mobility, M2M and VAS. In addition to its client-facing role, Perrone also participates in the most important events in the region as speaker, moderator and panelist, and contributes to Latin American and international media vehicles with articles and industry-related statements.

View all posts by Ignacio Perrone