(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Porsche's Upcoming Models to Incorporate Mobileye's SuperVision Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for Hands-off Driving (L2+) Capabilities

System seamlessly combines software and hardware to realize efficient and dynamic point-to-point premium vehicle assistance, while enhancing aspects of vehicle safety, performance and driving experience.

The recent announcement that Mobileye's SuperVision technology platform will be incorporated into premium sports automaker, Porsche's forthcoming models underlines the increasingly pivotal role that advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are playing in enhancing aspects of vehicle safety, performance and driving experience. The integration of Mobileye's SuperVision ADAS solution will support L2+ hands-off driving capabilities.

Today, ADAS systems support more engaging and fulfilling vehicle-driver interactions. The SuperVision system has, for instance, been developed to have a comprehensive operational design domain (ODD) for highways, multi-lane roads, urban areas, and rural roads. Here, each functional ODD takes into account varied regulations and data coverage, with the aim of enabling SuperVision to cover virtually all road types across multiple geographies. A key component of SuperVision is the high-resolution Road Experience Management (REM) maps, which currently cover more than 90% of roads in the U.S. and Europe, which provides the vehicle with rich behavioral semantics and features, benefiting drivers such as dynamically slowing for road curvature for a comfortable turn, while SuperVision is enabled, or interacting with traffic lights and signals, autonomously.

Leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, the system combines software and hardware – including REM, the Mobileye EyeQ6H System-on-a-Chip (SoC)-based ECU, and the Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS) decision-making policy – to realize efficient and dynamic vehicle assistance functions. Over-the-Air (OTA) software upgrades further facilitate rapid, timely updates.

With the goal of continuously improving the driver experience, the system uses Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display (AR-HUD) to share outputs related to object detection perception. Relevant information is displayed in real-time on the windshield, thereby minimizing driver distraction and ensuring that the driver's focus remains on the road.

Other user-centric features include the choice of various driving modes, navigate-on-pilot, lane change proficiencies configured to either be automatic or with driver permission, capabilities linked to overtaking slower vehicles on multi-lane roads, as well as longitudinal and lateral control.

SuperVision's range of advanced functionalities is underpinned by a sensor suite comprising long and short-range cameras, optional front long-range and short-range corner radars as well as ultra sonic sensors for parking.

Our Perspective

The passenger vehicle industry is evolving rapidly from safety and convenience related Level 1 and Level 2 ADAS towards enhanced driver comfort with L2+ hands-off and Level 3 eyes-off driving functionalities. To this end, environment perception, redundancy and ease of scalability are set to play a significant role.

Meanwhile, regional regulations mandating vision based ADAS features such as lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition and in-vehicle sensing requirements are underlining the status of camera systems as primary sensors in ADAS and key sensors in automated driving functions. This is poised to translate into enormous growth for the camera sensor market. Frost & Sullivan's research on Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensor Growth Opportunities projects the overall camera market to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2030.

Since its inception, Mobileye has played a catalyzing role in vision-based perception through its EyeQ series. It is currently the leading supplier of vision-based solutions to major Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs for L1 and L2 solutions and, going further, Mobileye is expected to leverage this position and relationship in the value chain to penetrate the market to offer higher levels of autonomy. In its collaboration with Porsche, Mobileye will play the role of a Tier 1 supplier, involved in ECU design and deployment. This shift in automotive value chain has been detailed in Frost & Sullivan's research on growth opportunities in the Global L2+ Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market , where Mobileye's capabilities and industry-leading role in L2+ hands-off driving has been highlighted.

Today, propelled by its SuperVision and Chauffeur solutions, Mobileye is in the driver's seat on its journey to establish itself at the forefront of hands-off and eyes-off driving solutions. Its strategic collaboration with Porsche, in addition to partnerships with the Geely group (Zeekr and Polestar), are a testament to its proven successes in intelligent ADAS technology development.

As camera sensors emerge as the primary sensor in the quest for an automated driving future, Mobileye is optimally positioned to retain its market leadership.

With inputs from Amrita Shetty, Senior Manager – Communications & Content

