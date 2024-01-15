Hydrogen Stock News Bites: Plug (NASDAQ: $PLUG) Supplies Walmart With Green Hydrogen To Fuel Retailer's Fleet Of Material Handling Lift Trucks

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas Hydrogen Stock News Bites - LATHAM, N.Y. - January 19, 2022 - Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG ), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, today announced an agreement with Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) for an option to deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen to power material handling lift trucks across Walmart distribution and fulfillment centers in the U.S., marking an additional step the retailer is taking to incorporate alternative zero-carbon energy sources throughout Walmart's supply chain. This is one of the first green hydrogen supply contracts for Plug, validating the company's multi-year investment in its green hydrogen network.

"Walmart has been an early adopter of innovative hydrogen and fuel cell technology for over a decade, and our hydrogen-powered solutions offer a tool to enhance productivity improvements for Walmart's operations," said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug. "Now our green hydrogen solutions will provide Walmart with the ability to achieve significant carbon reduction. We are honored to expand our relationship with Walmart and realize our shared vision for a green hydrogen future." Green hydrogen is produced through the electrolysis of water with electricity generated from zero-carbon sources and only harmless oxygen is emitted during the process, making it a clean, secure and affordable energy solution. Through Plug's investment in its vertically integrated green hydrogen ecosystem, the company will deliver green hydrogen to Walmart facilities using a fleet of liquid transport Plug has put into service using capabilities gained from its recent acquisition of Applied Cryo Technologies has worked with Plug Power to adopt and expand hydrogen fuel cells throughout its facilities for over a decade, beginning with a 50-fleet pilot in 2012 and expanding to a fleet of 9,500 and growing. Now, the retailer is continuing to decarbonize its operations by striving to incorporate the use of green hydrogen throughout its facilities, in an effort to pursue lift truck operations that are efficient, clean, quiet and most importantly, more sustainable."Hydrogen is critical to helping us power a more sustainable supply chain and Plug Power's hydrogen solutions allow us to continue making progress," said Jeff Smith, Senior Director of Supply Chain Maintenance Services. "Sourcing green hydrogen can help bring Walmart closer to reaching our goal of zero emissions by 2040."Over the last several years, Plug has executed on a vision for a network of green hydrogen production facilities across the globe to meet the demand for decarbonization of the economy and address the urgent challenge of climate change. The company is targeting 70 TPD of green hydrogen production by end of 2022 and remains on track for 500 TPD of production in North America by 2025 and 1,000 TPD on a global basis by 2028.

