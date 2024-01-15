(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - April 19, 2022 (Investorideas Newswire) Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced significant milestones and commitments in its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts in commemoration of Earth Week.

"The release of our 2021 Sustainability Report tells the comprehensive story of our progress toward our ESG commitments. As a purpose-driven company, we strive to help our customers, Team Members and communities pursue and be "Stewards of Life Out Here"

"As the world comes together to celebrate Earth Week, we are pleased to share our progress to being Stewards of Life Out Here and highlight our milestones and commitments in our ESG efforts. Since we first launched our Stewardship Program in 2008, Tractor Supply has been on a journey of continuous improvement to drive positive environmental and social change within our company and our communities," said Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tractor Supply. "The release of our 2021 Sustainability Report tells the comprehensive story of our progress toward our ESG commitments. As a purpose-driven company, we strive to help our customers, Team Members and communities pursue and be "Stewards of Life Out Here" by living our Mission and Values every day and by embedding sustainability in every aspect of our business."

2021 "Stewards of Life Out Here" Sustainability Report

The release of the Company's 2021 "Stewards of Life Out Here" Sustainability Report showcases Tractor Supply's unique approach to retailing and the acknowledgement of its responsibility to being "Stewards of Life Out Here". It details the Company's approach to its business and ESG efforts in the priority areas of: Team Members, including the Company's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) focus; customers, and how the Company helps facilitate enabling sustainable lifestyles; communities and corporate giving; environment, including how Tractor Supply is focused on creating a sustainable planet; supply chain and sourcing responsibly; and lastly, governance, including oversight of ESG by the Company's Board of Directors.

Highlights of Tractor Supply's 2021 "Stewards of Life Out Here" Sustainability Report:

Reduced its scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions intensity per million dollars of revenue and per square foot by 18.8% and 6.2%, respectively,

Reported scope 3 GHG emissions for the second consecutive year,

Avoided landfill contributions with ongoing recycling efforts:

392,000 batteries

99,900 gallons of used oil

32,610 tons of cardboard

4.3 million wood pallets

The Company donated more than $14 million to community organizations through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more, including over $570,000 donated to DE&I causes and over $1.9 million in products, including pet foods and supplies, were donated to various organizations.

To read Tractor Supply's 2021 Sustainability Report, please visit TractorSupply/ESG. A video message from Tractor Supply's CEO Hal Lawton on the Company's ESG journey and commitments can be viewed here.

Tractor Supply's 2021 Sustainability Report includes the disclosure of metrics aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and discusses how the Company's activities and initiatives align with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Company also issues a separate Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report annually.

New Water Conservation Goal

Tractor Supply firmly believes in the importance of managing water sustainably and putting in the forethought and effort to build a better tomorrow for Life Out Here. In support of this commitment, the Company has established a new water goal to reduce its company-wide absolute water footprint by 25 million gallons by 2025.

The Company plans to achieve this goal by investing in various operational interventions, offering products focused on water savings and developing strategic conservation partnerships established through the Tractor Supply Foundation. This new goal is the next chapter of the Company's journey in its Stewardship Program, which was established as a reflection of its core Mission and Values and commitment to doing the right thing for its customers and the communities in which it serves.

Greenworks In-Store Launch

In time for spring lawn season, Tractor Supply is introducing an exclusive Greenworks Pro 60V battery-powered outdoor equipment lineup in-store, after an initial rollout online earlier this year. The Greenworks Pro 60V platform has zero emissions and utilizes rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that are interchangeable among the entire lineup of tools. The batteries have a substantial lifecycle, powering a two-acre mow with a single charge on the 42" zero-turn mower. The partnership with Greenworks includes more than 75 battery-operated, professional-grade residential tools, including zero-turn, riding and push mowers, pressure washers, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf blowers, snow blowers and more.

Volunteer Efforts through The Tractor Supply Foundation

In commemoration of Earth Week, Tractor Supply is also activating local Volunteer efforts around its Store Support Center in the middle Tennessee region, to enable Team Members to support local organizations such as Cul2vate Nashville and Harlinsdale Farms. Tractor Supply Team Members will be supporting local organizations through Earth Week to give back to local communities.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. As of January 1, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 25, 2021, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

