Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Moves To Address Adverse Effects Of Hypertension With Dehydratech(TM) CBD

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria is a drug delivery technology company developing DehydraTECH-CBD as a prospective registered treatment for hypertension and potentially other disease states beyond hypertension

The company has undertaken multiple de-risking hypertension studies that have not only evidenced that DehydraTECH-CBD is safe and well tolerated, but have also shown that it reduces blood pressure and arterial stiffness Hypertension is a leading contributor to deaths in the United States, damaging organs such as the heart, brain, and kidneys, yet only a tiny proportion of patients have it under control

Hypertension, an area of interest and focus for drug delivery technology company

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , has many harmful effects on the body, its organs, and overall personal health. Hypertension, or high blood pressure is a condition characterized by consistent exertion of elevated pressure – at least 130/80 mmHg – on blood vessels. This pressure, analyses have shown, causes the walls of blood vessels to become less stretchy or elastic, narrowing their internal cross-sectional area and ultimately damaging them ( ).

As a result, blood flow drastically reduces, and in a cascade of events, the flow of oxygen to the heart also declines. This has been linked to heart disease, heart attack, and heart failure. Nonetheless, the reduced blood flow does not only impact the functionality of the heart but also other organs, including the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .