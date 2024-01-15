Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Maintains Late 2022/Early 2023 For Full IND Application For Dehydratech-CBD

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, through its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology, is improving the bioavailability of pharmaceuticals and therapeutics (in part) by bypassing first-pass-liver processing, thereby achieving an improved speed of onset, and brain absorption of APIs

Hypertension currently affects nearly 50% of all American adults, with the American Heart Association describing it as a“silent killer”, and is now being studied for its effects during pregnancy

The company has received positive feedback for its pre-Investigational New Drug meeting from the FDA and has reported that it remains on track to file its full IND application by late 2022/early 2023

It looks to capitalize on the growth of the antihypertension market, which is set to hit $40 billion by 2031, up from $30.2 billion in 2021

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has been on an aggressive push to perfect its potential hypertension treatment, building on its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology. Through improving the bioavailability of pharmaceuticals and therapeutics (in part) by bypassing first-pass-liver processing, Lexaria can achieve an improved speed of onset, and brain absorption of active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”), which is integral to the overall treatment of conditions including but not limited to hypertension.

The American Heart Association (“AHA”) has described hypertension or high blood pressure as a“silent killer,” with nearly 50% of American adults having the condition ( ). In addition, hypertension during pregnancy comes with severe short-term risks for both mothers and their...

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



