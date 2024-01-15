Techmediabreaks Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Positioned As Go-To Logistics Solution Within USMCA Region

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”) , a tech company reforming cross-border shipping, recently announced the renewed selection of its Fr8App for Amazon Mexico's domestic shipping within the USMCA region.“This marks the second year that Amazon Mexico has contracted Fr8Tech, in what the CEO Javier Selgas has attributed to the company's commitment to meeting customers' needs and continuously improving its platform. This announcement comes just months after Fr8Tech announced the securing of a Request for Quotation ('RFQ') from a leading global pharmaceutical giant, for which it was awarded 33 lanes to transport pharmaceutical goods from the U.S. to both Mexico and Canada. The project would involve moving one to three loads daily per lane, allowing for the timely and secure delivery of vital pharmaceutical products,” reads a recent article.“Amazon's decision to choose Fr8App during their high-demand season validates our capabilities and positions us as the go-to logistics solution for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping within the USMCA region,” Selgas is quoted as saying.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (“Fr8Tech”) is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App Inc. (“Fr8App”), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (“OTR”) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit Fr8Technologies .

