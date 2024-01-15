Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Research Agreement With Munich Re Sets Stage For Predictive Insurance Analysis Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Rich communication services (“RCS”) provider and big data analysis solutions developer FingerMotion has announced an agreement with Munich Re to form a collaborative research alliance to benefit life and health insurance risk evaluation

FingerMotion focuses its SMS, MMS, and big data products on China's huge high-end phone consumer market

The company's most recent quarterly report noted a 25 percent YOY quarterly growth in revenues attributed to SMS and MMS services The Munich Re agreement follows FingerMotion's contract earlier this year with Pacific Life Reinsurance to provide big data analytical services for Pacific Life's insurance operations in China

Communications and big data technology platform builder FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) is continuing to build reinsurance industry opportunities for its Sapientus data analysis platform, announcing Dec. 6 that its 99 percent-owned subsidiary Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co., Ltd. inked a collaborative research alliance with global reinsurance powerhouse Munich Re to improve understanding of morbidity and behavioral patterns in China's marketplace, focusing on life and health insurance. “Today's news sets the stage for a longer-term strategic mission to reinvent the way we provide insurance to customers in the future and transform the overall industry,” FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen stated... Read More>>The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at

