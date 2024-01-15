Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) To Participate In Upcoming One-On-One Investor Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) CEO Martin Shen is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings during the Benchmark Company's 11th annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference. The one-day event is scheduled for Dec. 1, 2022, in New York City. During the conference, Shen will meet with potential investors as well as other interested parties. The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutions and individuals in a unique one-on-one format. New York City-based Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research-driven, sales-trading and investment-banking company that focuses on fostering the long-term success of its corporate clients. The company accomplishes this by raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the company's sales, trading and equity research capabilities. FingerMotion is a mobile data and services company.

To view the full press release, visit

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve more than 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from ChineseWire, text“China” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:

ChineseWire (CW)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .