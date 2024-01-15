China Establishes Culture IP Integration And Development Alliance

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The Chinese culture IP integration and development alliance was established at an industrial seminar recently held in Beijing. It aims at connecting organizations, scholars, platforms and other resources to support the incubation and operation of cultural IP products.







The Chinese culture IP integration and development alliance was established at an industrial seminar held in Beijing on Dec 27, 2023.

The alliance was initiated by the China Media Group's Xiangwu Index Studio, Guanghua Idea, Luoyang Guosheng City Leisure Industry Ltd and Beijing Digibox Technology Co Ltd, targeting a merger of cross-industry cooperation.

In late December, the seminar focusing on the urban and rural wide-spread cultural cases in 2023 was held in Beijing and participants who experienced the cases, experts and businesspersons exchanged ideas and explored effective paths to enhance the cultural factors that showcase the urban-rural identity.

During the seminar, a list of cities which have showed the most influential cultural identity of 2023 was released. Hangzhou, Chengdu, Xi'an, Beijing and Zibo made it onto the list.







Lan Hongtao, deputy director of the cultural, media and tourism bureau of the city of Luoyang, said at the seminar that, since the beginning of this year, Luoyang has integrated cultural heritage preservation with it utilization, focusing on innovation-driven transformation of the industry.

The Luoyang government has empowered performance scenes with digital technology, allowing visitors to become part of the scenery during the shows. The immersive performance“The Wonders of Luo” has attracted over 50,000 visitors since its launch in late May, with an average seat occupancy rate of nearly 85 percent during the summer vacation and National Day holidays.

“We are adapting to the trend that young people have become the main consumers in the cultural and tourism market. We conduct in-depth research on their consumption needs, habits and preferences, and launch more cultural and tourism products in line with their interests, aiming to create a youth-friendly city,” Lan said.

Sun Xinxin, deputy head of Luanchuan county in Luoyang, said that they have designed a full year of activities for their local scenic area, Laojun Mountain, based on festivals and seasonal landscapes. Over the years, it has maintained a high level of exposure in the media and tourism industries due to its continuous event marketing.

To date, the official Douyin account of Laojun Mountain has attracted more than 1.6 million followers, and the spot consistently ranks first in the popularity rankings for tourist attractions in Luoyang.

Xu Nannan, president of Luoyang Guosheng City Leisure Industry, said that the various cultural cases studies in 2023 provided him with significant inspiration, and their peers from Luoyang, Guizhou and Zibo have helped them discover the secrets of successful transformation and development for State-owned enterprises of the industry.

“In 2024, we will continue to integrate internal resources, particularly through our urban leisure industry and commercial development companies; manage and operate projects related to Guosheng's cultural, tourism, sports, and commercial sectors; and address the needs of visitors and local residents in terms of dining, accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, entertainment and shopping,” Xu said.

“We will leverage Luoyang's rich and profound cultural heritage to search, discover and distill the cultural factors that have shaped its historical development. By empowering culture, we will build an industry system, explore development paths and improve implementation methods, ultimately creating high-quality products that meet market and people's demands,” he added.







