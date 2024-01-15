Emmy Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Elton John Has Officially Reached EGOT Status

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Emmy Awards LIVE updates: The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are arriving four months past their due date on Monday night at the Peacock Theater, coming after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere. Strikes by both actors and writers, seismic shifts toward streaming, and the dismantling of the traditional TV calendar mean the envelopes opened during the Fox telecast hosted by Anthony Anderson on Martin Luther King Jr. Day will display winners that were decided months ago. for shows that in some cases were completed years ago - and have a fraction of the audience they had a few decades ago. The Emmys will provide some respite and celebration after the strike and the troubles that spurred it, and with its 75th edition, will attempt to provide links to its past and to TV history. It will include a series of cast reunions and scene recreations from beloved shows including“Cheers,\"“Game of Thrones,\"“Grey's Anatomy\" and“Martin.\"

