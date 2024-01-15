Kerala: Malappuram Police Introduces Smart Rider Challenge For Two-Wheeler Riders

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: The Smart Rider Challenge has been introduced as an initiative to encourage the use of helmets among two-wheeler riders in Malappuram. As part of this challenge, individuals riding two-wheelers will receive a gift from the police if they are found wearing helmets. This initiative aims to promote and ensure the widespread adoption of helmet usage for safety.

More than four thousand people lose their lives in road accidents annually in Kerala. Recently, there has been a rise in accidents in Malappuram, prompting authorities to address the issue of non-helmet usage among two-wheeler riders. To encourage helmet use, Malappuram SP has initiated a unique campaign on Facebook.

As part of the three-day Smart Drive Challenge organized by the police in the district, individuals are invited to participate by commenting on a Facebook post. Participants can submit two pictures – one showing a person driving with a helmet and another without. The photos will be open for likes, and the three individuals with the highest number of likes will be awarded prizes.

This initiative aims to raise awareness and promote the habit of wearing helmets, particularly among the youths. To further reinforce helmet use, AI cameras are being utilized to monitor areas, and the police are urging young people to adopt the practice.

