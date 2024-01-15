Ram Mandir: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Invited To Ayodhya For Temple's Inauguration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be placed at the grand Ayodhya temple following the consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024. Many celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others, are invited. A few days before the inauguration and Ayushmann Khurrana's name has also been added to the list of invited celebrities.



Ayushmann Khurrana has been invited for the occasion. CA Ajit Pendse, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Mumbai Mahanagar Sampark Pramukh, personally invited Ayushmann to the major consecration event of 'Ram Lalla.' Although the actor did not share the photographs on his social media, they have become popular on the internet.

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

The Ram Mandir is a Hindu temple currently under construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India. It is located in Ram Janmabhoomi, the presumed birthplace of Rama, a major Hindu god. The Larsen & Toubro group is in charge of developing this enormous temple, which is expected to cost Rs 18,000 crore. The temple's architectural design is heavily based on Hindu history, with special bricks with the inscription 'Jai Shree Ram' employed during construction.