Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi To Arrive In Thrissur Tomorrow; Several Projects To Be Inaugurated In Kochi

Three killed after car falls into quarry in Thrissur

Three people died when the car they were travelling in met with an accident near the Varadanad Temple in Mala Kuzhikkatusseri fell into a quarry. The deceased were Moothedath Shyam, Punneli Parampil George and Tito, from Puthanchira West. The accident took place at 11:00 pm.



8.40 AM:

Kerala: Over 3000 people arrested in drugs case in Kozhikode; Read

Around 3296 people were arrested in Kozhikode district in connection with crimes including the sale and use of intoxicants like MDMA, brown sugar, and hashish oil last year. Around 2946 cases have been registered in this regard.

The seized items include 179 kg of ganja, 158 gm of brown sugar, 2116 gm of MDMA, and 794 gm of hashish oil. This action comes as a response to the rising sale and use of narcotic substances in the region.

8.25 AM: MP TN Prathapan slams Suresh Gopi over neglecting Manipur issue

TN Prathapan MP strongly criticized Suresh Gopi who presented a gold crown at Lourdes Church in Thrissur. TN said that the sin of Manipur cannot be washed away with a golden crown and that Suresh Gopi did not look back on Manipur even for a day.

Pratapan told Asianet News. "The sin of Manipur cannot be washed away with a golden crown. The memory of Manipur, which destroyed the image of Mother Mary still swells our hearts. The Prime Minister also did not visit Manipur."

8.00 AM:

PM Modi to arrive in Thrissur tomorrow; several projects to be inaugurated in Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Thrissur on Wednesday (Jan 17). He will visit the Guruvayur temple to offer prayers and attend the wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh. PM Modi will also hold a roadshow in Kochi and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4000 crore.

