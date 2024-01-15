(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive premium audio system market is estimated to grow by USD 8.62 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.58% .

The automotive premium audio system market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive premium audio system market are Bang and Olufsen Group, Bose Corp., Boston Acoustics Inc., Bowers and Wilkins, Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH, Cerwin Vega, Dirac Research AB, Goertek Inc., JL Audio Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Meridian Audio Ltd., Nimble Holdings Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Stellantis NV, Stillwater Designs and Audio Inc., and Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:



Bang and Olufsen Group -

The company offers automotive premium audio systems such as Alpine Status.

Bose Corp. -

The company offers automotive premium audio systems such as Bang and Olufsen Beosound DB11.

Boston Acoustics Inc. -

The company offers automotive premium audio systems such as Bose Performance Series.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will

contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The burgeoning demand for luxury vehicles in emerging markets like India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia fuels the automotive premium audio system market in the APAC region. Shifting consumer preferences from mileage to aesthetics and advanced features contribute significantly to this growth, supported by improved economic conditions and increased disposable income in countries like China and India.

to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.



Impactful driver-

Improved sound quality and control

Key Trend - Development of 34-speaker premium audio systems Major Challenges

- High cost associated with premium audio systems



Market Segmentation

The

luxury cars segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Growing disposable income in emerging economies and high net worth among seniors in developed nations fuel luxury car adoption, enhancing sales of premium audio systems. Advancements in these systems, although raising development costs, drive market revenue. Innovation in audio systems recreating original musical performances and speaker-less systems aimed at weight reduction signal continued growth and demand in the automotive premium audio system market within luxury cars.

Technavio Research experts have

provided more insights on the market share of segments

The automotive premium audio system market, increasingly integral in the luxury vehicle sector, is evolving rapidly, driven by consumer preferences and technological advancements. High-fidelity sound remains a cornerstone, with OEMs integrating advanced systems like 3D audio technology and DSP for superior sound optimization. The rise in surround sound systems, often through audio brand partnerships (e.g., Bose, Harman Kardon), reflects market trends emphasizing immersive in-car entertainment.

Bluetooth connectivity, wireless audio streaming, and tech integrations like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto enhance user experience. Active noise cancellation, coupled with vehicle-specific acoustics, ensures audio quality standards. Sustainability in audio manufacturing is becoming vital, aligning with market demographics seeking eco-friendly options. Smart connectivity, voice control integration, and customization options cater to diverse consumer preferences, while regulatory compliance guides system design.

