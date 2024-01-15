FIR Lodged Over Fake Appointment Letters For Govt Posts

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh's special secretary, housing and urban planning department, Uday Bhanu Tripathi has lodged an FIR against unidentified people for issuing a fake appointment order from the department.

The FIR has been lodged at Hazratganj police station over the fake appointment order, that was being circulated on WhatsApp.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), and 471 (dishonesty) and initiated probe.

According to police, in his complaint Tripathi said that on December 16, 2023, under-secretary, Urban Development Department Mohammad Wasif told him about a WhatsApp message in which a letter dated July 26, 2023, stated that 21 people were appointed by the department.

“The forged appointment order was issued through fake signature, and it contained the names of 21 persons, who have been deployed in municipal bodies,” said the Special secretary in his FIR.

The special secretary also told police that the signature used in the letter was fake as such appointment orders are not issued at the government level.

The special secretary also said in his complaint, that he was transferred much before the fake appointment order was issued.

He took charge as special secretary, Excise Department of the Uttar Pradesh government on July 12, 2023.

Tripathi said on July 26, 2023, he was not even working with the Urban Development Department and hence a thorough investigation should be initiated.

