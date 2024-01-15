HECS For Farmers? Nature Repair Loans Could Help Biodiversity Recover And Boost Farm Productivity

Author: Bruce Chapman

( MENAFN - The Conversation) Almost three billion hectares of farmland is in poor condition worldwide – an area the size of Russia. Biodiversity is in freefall. Extinctions are rising. Wild animal populations have fallen almost 70% since 1970.

