Top Sherman Oaks Internist And Primary Care Physician, Dr. Ali Sheybani, Accepting New Patients

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sherman Oaks, CA – Ali Sheybani , MD, a top-ranked Sherman Oaks board-certified internist and primary care physician with decades of experience and expertise, is committed to providing personalized and compassionate primary care services, wellness plans, and health care support at every stage of life. He is now accepting new patients at Joy Medical , a leading health and wellness center located at 15450 Ventura Blvd., Suite 102 in Sherman Oaks. He approaches patient care by treating the whole person – not just masking symptoms, and he is skilled in advanced diagnostics and treatments, including Long COVID Treatment, Medical Weight Loss, IV vitamin & Energy Therapy, and more."We are thrilled to continue delivering unmatched primary care services to existing and new patients as we believe that health is a shared journey, and our role is to support and guide families in our community towards achieving optimal health and well-being," said Dr. Sheybani."Our team at Joy Medical Clinic offers patient-centered care that puts a premium on convenience, personalized attention, and enhanced overall patient experience.”In a world of ever-evolving healthcare needs, primary care remains the foundation of overall well-being. Dr. Sheybani and his dedicated team at Joy Medical Clinic understand the significance of primary care in promoting health and are steadfast in their mission to deliver exceptional preventive primary care to patients through a mix of in-center and telehealth appointments for easy health care access.Key aspects of Dr. Ali Sheybani's extensive primary care services include:●Holistic Approach - caring for the whole person and addressing not only physical ailments and symptoms but also the emotional and mental aspects of well-being to help improve patient health and other aspects of life.●Preventive Care - comprehensive preventive care services - including routine check-ups, vaccinations, and health screenings for early detection of potential health issues - is paramount in maintaining family health.●Geriatrics Care- older adults require essential specialized care as there are various diseases and health conditions affecting the older population, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, cognitive decline, osteoporosis, etc.●Chronic Disease Management - integrated care approach to managing chronic conditions, which includes screenings, check-ups, monitoring and coordinating treatment, medication management, as well as patient education to improve quality of life.●Coordination of Care - The team at Joy Medical Clinic collaborates with specialists and other healthcare providers to ensure patients receive comprehensive and well-coordinated care.Dr. Sheybani and his team at Joy Medical welcomes new patients and accepts most PPO insurance and Medicare plans. To schedule an appointment or for more details on our primary care services, interested patients can call (818) 464-4870.

