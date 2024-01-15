75Th Emmys: ‘Succession’ Wins Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) The comedy-drama series 'Succession' is getting in the groove. The series which boasted most nominations with 27 nods, won its third award at the currently ongoing 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards.

Mark Mylod won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for his work on the true crime series.

His fellow nominees included Benjamin Caron for 'Andor', Dearbhla Walsh for 'Bad Sisters', Peter Hoar for 'The Last of Us' and Andrij Parekh for 'Succession'.

The official handle of Television Academy took to their official handle on X, and wrote:“Mark Mylod wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for @Succession ( @HBO / @streamonmax )! #Emmys #75thEmmys."

'Succession' follows the story of the Roy family, the owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, and their fight for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

--IANS

aa/ksk