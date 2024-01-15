TUMI Opens New Store At The Iconic Saigon Central Post Office

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2024 - TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, is excited to announce the opening of its new store at Saigon Central Post Office, Vietnam – an iconic landmark with cultural and historical significance in Ho Chi Minh City. The expansive space covers 1,163 sq. ft. and is designed to provide a luxurious shopping experience for TUMI customers.





The new TUMI store at Saigon Central Post Office in Vietnam reflects its iconic surroundings with a yellow facade and classical architectural details, while showcasing the brand's latest collections.

Saigon Central Post Office is a well-known cultural destination in Ho Chi Minh City that attracts numerous visitors. It stands out for its distinctive architectural structures built between 1886 and 1891. Recognized among the top 11 most beautiful post offices globally by Architectural Digest magazine, it has preserved its prominent Western architectural style featuring intricate floral patterns and a distinctive yellow color – the original color of the building and the color of Vietnam's postal industry – for over 130 years.



The new TUMI store is a distinctive focal point as the first global lifestyle and travel brand situated right next to Saigon Central Post Office. Beyond providing a luxurious shopping experience for fashion enthusiasts, TUMI respects and preserves the cultural beauty of traditional Vietnamese architecture with the integration of the building's existing structural columns into its design concept. The store's design also seamlessly blends the brand's DNA with the post office's iconic color and historical characteristics, which include elements of Gothic, Renaissance, and French architecture, whilst the facade features specific design cues including a black perforated TUMI signage during the day and front-lit signage at night.



Blending old with new, visitors to the TUMI Saigon Central Post Office store will be able to browse the brand's new Spring collection and view the latest campaigns on LED screens. Highlights include the brand-new ASRA Shoulder Bag in a vibrant Purple with Sentosa Sunset trim for day-to-evening wear, the highly functional and stylish Voyageur collection for women in the new seasonal colorway Halogen Blue with braided detailing and silver hardware, and the iconic 19 Degree polycarbonate travel pieces made with recycled materials in the glossy new seasonal colorways of Acid Green and Halogen Blue.



The TUMI Saigon Central Post Office store is the embodiment of luxury and heritage. Explore the finest in travel and lifestyle accessories and be a part of the TUMI legacy by visiting the store at 80A Nguyen Du, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC, 70000, Ho Chi Minh City.



TUMI Saigon Central Post Office Store, Vietnam



Address: 80A Nguyen Du, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC, 70000, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam



Telephone: +84 888 592 199



Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday from 09:00 – 21:00



