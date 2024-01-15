Newark, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2,856.73 Billion in 2022 freight trucking market will reach USD 5,530.97 Billion by 2032. Freight trucking is the process of moving shipments of goods, such as commodities, from one location to another using heavy-duty vehicles. Freight trucks are updated in order to efficiently deliver large shipments. These vehicles also feature an inbuilt refrigeration system to facilitate the transportation of goods that is temperature sensitive.



Get more insights from the 230-page market research report @



Key Insight of the Freight Trucking Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.47% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.47% over the forecast period. The global middle class is growing, which has raised consumption levels and increased the amount of commodities that need to be transported. This growth is a result of this development. Faster and more effective supply chains are in demand due to shifts in consumer preferences and expectations, where people are encouraged to Western lifestyles. The region has also seen advancements in its road transport systems and an increasing propensity to develop new industries, both of which have contributed to the freight trucking market's expansion in these areas throughout time.



The tanker segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.63% over the projected period in the freight trucking market.



The tanker segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.63% in the freight trucking market. Trucks of this kind are needed because of the expansion of industries such as chemicals, petroleum, pharmaceuticals, food items, and dairy products. The region's growing industrial base, economic variety, and need for specialised transportation to service several industries are all factors contributing to the tanker segment's growth and subsequent increase in market share.



Over the projected period, the oil and gas segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.39% in the freight trucking market.



Over the forecasted period, the oil and gas segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.39% in the freight trucking market. The need for freight transport services is mostly driven by the requirement for long-distance goods transit in both developed and emerging regions. In the oil and gas sector, where exposure and a sense of urgency are essential, freight trucking is key. To succeed under difficult circumstances, oil and gas companies depend on third-party logistics (3PL) partners. This market has experienced impressive growth as a result of the rise in shale oil and gas extraction operations.



Custom Requirements can be requested for this report @



Market Dynamics



Driver: Technological advancements



The market for freight trucking is expected to grow as a result of ongoing technical developments and manufacturers' growing emphasis on long-distance transportation. Furthermore, companies in developed and developing countries have been compelled by the rise of e-commerce to purchase or employ freight trucking services in order to transport substantial loads of cargo. In addition, since the COVID-19 epidemic, online shopping and home delivery of items have grown in popularity. Businesses are striving to deliver goods on schedule in order to satisfy the growing demand from clients, with the help of freight trucking services. Furthermore, as cities become more urbanised, there will be more people travelling, which will drive the freight trucking industry's growth.



Restraint: Expensive maintenance



Frequent, and sometimes costly, maintenance is required for cargo trucks to operate at peak efficiency. Additionally, they are bigger, heavier, and larger cars. As a result, they usually cause significant delays on the highways, especially in populous regions. In addition, these trucks are frequently stopped at toll booths and other similar places. This causes a large amount of money to be spent in addition to lost time. Inadequate road infrastructure and a lack of will to improve transportation facilities are expected to limit the expansion of the freight trucking market share in both developed and developing countries over the course of the projected period.



Report Scope

