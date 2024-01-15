75Th Emmys: Rupaul Wins For Fifth Time, Says 'If A Drag Queen Wants To Read You A Story, Listen To Her’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) 'RuPaul's Drag Race' has won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program leaving behind 'The Amazing Race', 'Survivor', 'Top Chef' and 'The Voice'.

It marks the series' fifth Emmy win.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' previously won this category four years in a row between 2018 and 2021, reports deadline.

On accepting the honour, RuPaul Charles said:“We are so honoured to have this award. Listen, you guys are just pure lovely for honoring our show and recognizing all these queens. We have released into the wild, hundreds of drag queens and they're beautiful.

“On behalf of all them, we thank you. If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you so listen to a drag queen. We love you, thank you."

RuPaul also won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, taking his total to 14 wins in 22 nominations across the years.

Season 15 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' premiered in January 2023. It featured biological twins, Sugar and Spice and was judged by Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews and Ts Madison.

The season was won by Sasha Colby, the second trans woman to win the main series

