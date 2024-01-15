(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

thin-film batteries market size is expected to grow by USD 2.58 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. North America will account for

40% of the market growth. The

smart wearables segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Thin-film Batteries Market 2023-2027:

Company Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thin-film Batteries Market 2023-2027

The thin-film batteries market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The global off-grid thin-film batteries market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Increasing occurrences of hearing loss. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. Angstrom Engineering Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Coreshell Technologies, Cymbet Corp., EIT InnoEnergy SE, Enfucell, Fujitsu Ltd., Imprint Energy, Jenax Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Kurt J Lesker Co., LG Corp., RRC power solutions GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd., Soleras Advanced Coatings BV, STMicroelectronics NV, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Ultralife Corp.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver -

The proliferation of IoT devices has driven

the demand for thin-film batteries, steering the global market's expansion. Companies like Enfucell, Cymbet Corporation, Blue Spark Technologies, STMicroelectronics, and others have contributed significantly to this growth. These advanced batteries, offered by industry leaders such as Infinite Power Solutions, Front Edge Technology, Ilika Technologies, Excellatron Solid State, BrightVolt, and Solid Power, cater to the IoT sector's specific power needs, spurring the market's upward trajectory.

Leading trend -

The rise

in cardiovascular ailments significantly influences the trajectory of the global thin-film battery market. This trend aligns with innovations in battery technology, especially in ultrathin batteries and long-lasting energy cells, crucial for portable devices and IoT power solutions. As demand rises for thin-film power generation and storage, companies investing in advanced battery materials and future battery technologies, such as electronic device power, are shaping the market's evolution.

Significant Challenge -

The substantial challenge

hindering the global thin-film batteries market lies in its high manufacturing cost. This challenge affects the broader spectrum of the microbattery market, flexible battery solutions, and energy storage innovations. While developments in printed electronics and solid-state battery technology continue, the thin-film energy devices sector faces constraints due to the elevated costs. This predicament impacts miniature power sources, wearable electronics power, and the overall thin-film battery industry's growth prospects.

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

Angstrom Engineering Inc.: The company offers thin film battery solutions such as Physical Vapor Deposition systems and Chemical Vapor Deposition systems. Also, the company under this product line offers PVD platforms, systems for specialized processes, space and environmental simulation chambers, glove boxes, and accessories.

Thin-film Batteries Market 2023-2027:

Segmentation Analysis

By End-user



The

smart wearables segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The smart wearable devices market is thriving, yet battery technology lags. Rapidly evolving wearables demand frequent updates, but battery innovation hasn't kept pace. Dependent on wearable unit shipments, this segment spans diverse industries like sports, healthcare, and fashion, driving demand for thin-film batteries and propelling the market's growth. Battery type (rechargeable and disposable).

By Geography





North America will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Increasing urbanization and the surge in educational institutions and workplaces in North America are driving the smart card market. Post-pandemic, the demand for smart card holders has risen, boosting the need for thin-film batteries, projected to fuel the thin-film batteries market within the smart cards segment. APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.



What was the size of the global thin-film batteries market by value?

What will be the size of the

global thin-film batteries market in 2027?

How has industry perform over last 5 years?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global

thin-film batteries market? What main segments make up the global thin-film batteries market?

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Battery Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

