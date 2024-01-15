PSD Director Attends Arbour Day Planting Event, Aiming To Plant 10 Million Trees Across Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) Maj. Gen. Abeidallah Maaitah on Monday attended an event held by the Hajjanah (riders of horses and camels) unit in Maan's Bayer area on the occasion of Arbour Day as part of a national initiative to plant 10 million trees across the Kingdom. Maaitah also attended the reopening of the oldest security centre in Jordan, Bayer Centre, which will operate as a Hajjanah platoon after undergoing some maintenance and renovation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. He also said that the PSD seeks to exert more efforts that aim at increasing awareness of preserving the environment and planting trees in a way that maintains environmental elements related to Jordanian nature. The PSD director stressed the importance of choosing Bayer Desert to hold this event for its historical significance in the history of the directorate.

