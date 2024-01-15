               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of New Ambassador Of Morocco


1/15/2024 9:44:26 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary-General for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs at the Foreign Ministry Majid Qatarneh on Monday received a copy of the credentials of Fouad Akhrif as the new accredited and resident ambassador of Morocco in Amman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.




