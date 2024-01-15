Singaporean Ambassador Praises Crown Prince Hussein's First Official Visit To Singapore

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Singaporean Ambassador to Jordan Shamsher Zaman underlined the significance of the recent visit by HRH Crown Prince Hussein to Singapore and the various discussions, meetings and events that took place during the visit.



He stated that the visit reflects the friendship and trust between the Kingdom and Singapore, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Zaman highlighted the importance of the visit as Crown Prince Hussein chose Singapore for his first official visit.

He pointed out that the six agreements signed during the visit will play a role in enhancing and increasing cooperation between Jordan and Singapore in economic, educational, and other fields, providing a strong foundation for further strengthening the ties between the two countries.



