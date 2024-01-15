(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market size is set to grow by USD 333.04 million between 2023 and 2027 and decline at a CAGR of

28.19% , according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Application, Type, and Geography.

The

liquid food segment will be significant during the forecast period.

PEF systems preserve liquid food by inactivating microbes, enhancing quality, and extending shelf life. Juices, dairy products, and more benefit from PEF, retaining sensory traits, freshness, color, and safety. These advantages drive the demand for PEF systems in the liquid food industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field Systems Market 2023-2027

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation



Application



Liquid Food

Solid Food

Type



30-50 KV/cm

10-30 KV/cm

Geography



Europe



North America



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

The report also covers the following areas :



Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market size

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market trends Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market industry analysis

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver

The increased need for food sterilization

drives market growth.

This expansion is fueled by pioneering entities like Elea GmbH, Pulsemaster, and Diversified Technologies pioneering PEF technology. Innovations by TOMRA Food, Steribeam, Steribest, and CoolWave Processing further propel the sector. This confluence of advancements signifies a pivotal shift towards advanced food processing, highlighting the significance of Pulsed Electric Field Systems in boosting food processing innovation.

Trend

The adoption of PEF systems as an alternative to thermal pasteurization

is an emerging market trend.

This trend aligns with the quest for non-thermal food processing and preservation technology, contributing to sustainable food processing. PEF applications, embraced for their role in improved food quality and safety, have positioned themselves as innovative food technologies, highlighting the advancements in food industry machinery offered by PEF system suppliers.

Challenge

The high initial cost of setting up PEF systems

hampers market growth.

This financial challenge is

a potential impediment to market growth despite the advantages of fresh food preservation and the effectiveness of high-voltage pulsed electric field systems in enhanced food shelf life. Overcoming this challenge is crucial for sustained growth within the broader food technology market and boosting

the PEF industry growth.

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights



CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market

vendors

