Allergy Immunotherapies Market To Grow By USD 1.01 Billion From 2022 To 2027 Europe To Account For 53% Of Market Growth - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

allergy immunotherapies market

is expected to grow by USD 1.01 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will

progress at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by product (SCIT and SLIT), type (allergic rhinitis, asthma, food allergy, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)). Europe is estimated to contribute 53% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The growth of the market in this region is being driven by an increasing number of allergy cases in Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. A large proportion of the adult population in Europe is affected by food allergies. The rapid development of allergy immunotherapies in the region is due to an increasing need for treating these allergic diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market 2023-2027

Continue Reading

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., ALK Abello AS, ALLERGOPHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Allergy Therapeutics PLC, Biomay AG, DBV Technologies SA, Desentum Oy, HAL Allergy BV, Immunomic Therapeutics Inc., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., LETI Pharma SLU, LOFARMA Spa, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Optum Inc., Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Stallergenes Greer Ltd., Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. -

The company offers allergy immunotherapy named, SYMJEPI which is an injection that is indicated for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type 1- including anaphylaxis) to stinging and biting insects.

To gain access to more company profiles available with

Technavio, buy the report!

Allergy Immunotherapies Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth of the

SCIT segment will be significant during the forecast period.



Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Allergy Immunotherapies Market: Driver & Trend:



Recent approvals and a strong pipeline

Increasing prevalence of allergies Growing market consolidation

Recent approvals and a strong pipeline is a key factor driving market growth.

The compelling effectiveness and comparatively greater safety of allergy immunotherapies, along with the widespread occurrence of allergies, present an appealing prospect for market participants. These approvals introduce more effective treatments with fewer side effects, increasing patient adherence. Despite recent approvals, the global allergy immunotherapies market faces significant unmet demand due to the limited number of approved therapies relative to the high prevalence of allergies.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

The Allergy Immunotherapies market is witnessing dynamic advancements with a focus on various treatment modalities. Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT), Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT), and Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT) have gained prominence, leveraging allergen extracts for conditions related to Aeroallergens, Food Allergens, and Mite Allergens. Notable products such as ALVESCO (Ciclesonide) and GRAZAX (Grass Pollen Allergy Tablet) from pharmaceutical giants like Stallergenes Greer, ALK-Abelló, Merck KGaA, and others are making significant strides. Regulatory approvals are pivotal, and the market sees a surge in Biologics for Allergy Treatment. Personalized Medicine and Precision Medicine in Allergy Care, particularly for Peanut Allergy Treatments, are driving innovation. Epicutaneous Immunotherapy and Allergoid Immunotherapy are emerging, while market growth is influenced by reimbursement policies and an upsurge in clinical trials. Pediatric Allergy Treatments, along with a focus on emerging markets, are expanding the scope. Digital Health Solutions play a vital role in allergy management, emphasizing patient compliance and education. Immunotherapy Vaccines are gaining traction, aligning with environmental changes impacting allergy prevalence.

Related Reports:

The Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market

is estimated to grow by USD 111.35 billion at a CAGR of 11.31% between 2023 and 2028.



The global allergy rhinitis drugs market

is estimated to grow by USD 3.17 billion at a CAGR of 3.92% between 2023 and 2028.



What are the key data covered in this allergy immunotherapies market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the

allergy immunotherapies market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the allergy immunotherapies market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about

upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the allergy immunotherapies market across

North America,

Europe,

Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of allergy immunotherapies market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio