Power A New Year With OUKITEL's Celebration Deals And Lucky Gift

FRANCE, EUROPE, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OUKITEL, a leading brand in eco-friendly power solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, is giving substantial discounts, up to 1000€ off, on a range of power stations from January 10th to January 31st.OUKITEL New Year SaleOUKITEL BP2000+B2000 Essential Emergency BackupThe BP2000 unit packs a 2,048Wh capacity, add on some B2000 Expansion Batteries and its capacity grows to 16kWh. That's enough power for 1-6 days during a blackout.According to OUKITEL, it recharges to 80% in just 1 hour via Max. AC 1800W + PV1000W, and can be recharged 3500 times and still retain 80% capacity. Using long cycle life LFP batteries, that amounts to 10 years of everyday use.OUKITEL P5000 Mobile Versatile PowerThe OUKITEL P5000 is a powerful portable power station with massive capacity 5120Wh, and has an output of 2200W which covers all essential devices. The P5000 can keep essentials running during an outage, such as a fish tank, backup lights or laptops.OUKITEL P2001 Ideal for off-grid AdventureThe OUKITEL P2001 is a powerful and portable power station is the answer to all power anxieties, whether camping or suffering from unexpected power cuts.The P2001 is built with portability in mind - take it anywhere to go, from camping to RVing to van life. Through connect P2001 with solar panels, can harness the power of the sun and save on electricity bills.Also find plenty of extra opportunities to save on this brand of power stations, solar panels, and more by hitting certain thresholds. Some deals may grant free 200W solar panels when hit 1,999€ worth of qualifying items, or even a free 400W solar panel upon hitting 2,999€ worth of qualifying items.OUKITEL New Year Lucky GiveawayTo add an extra layer of excitement, OUKITEL are hosting a thrilling New Year Lucky Draw from January 8th. Participate for a chance to win an array of exciting prizes, carefully curated to enhance power station experience. The prizes include portable power station, rugged phone, smartwatches, etc.For further details on Lucky Draw, please visit OUKITEL at:Facebook:Instagram:YouTube: @OukitelPower

