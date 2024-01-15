Research Reveals What Your Favorite Literary Genre Says About You

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

People who like to read action/adventure books are the most generous tippers, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 Americans who read frequently looked at the personality differences between lovers of different genres and found that adventure readers are the likeliest to tip over 20%.

Unsurprisingly, romance readers“always” or“often” daydream the most (37%), but are also the likeliest to say they worry often (52%).

Those who enjoy reading biographies, on the other hand, are the least likely to have worries regularly (49%).

Of all of the genres, fiction (37%), mystery or crime (35%) and romance (26%) are some of the most well-loved books.





On average, respondents spend 10 hours a week reading - although 45% admit they have their head in a book for longer than this - with those who prefer historical fiction or thriller books the likeliest to have the highest average time spent reading.

Conducted by OnePoll for Apple Vacations , the survey found that while most read from the comfort of their home like their bed (59%) or couch (51%), another 40% read while traveling and on vacation (31%).

Seven in 10 book lovers said they're fascinated by stories because they're a daily vacation away from life.

In fact, 47% say books are just as effective as vacations to“escape from real life for a while.”

Respondents love their books so much that 71% make reading a priority compared to other chores.

Three in four carve out time for reading at home (78%) and 66% also make time for reading while on vacation.

Those who enjoy romance books (82%) and adventure books (79%) especially prioritize time for reading on vacation.

They're not the only ones: half of all book lovers said that books are an“essential” to bring while traveling (51%).

What makes the best vacation read? Respondents said mystery or crime books (38%), fiction (25%) or thriller books (25%) are the best for traveling.

Other criteria for the perfect vacation book are taking place at a similar location as the trip (45%), being a classic or old favorite (43%) or being outside of your comfort zone (31%).

According to respondents, the best places to read on vacation are by calming waters like the pool (38%) or the beach (32%).

“Whether they're downloading a new novel to their tablet or throwing a few paperbacks into their beach bag, reading continues to remain a popular travel pastime. Even when you're not able to get away, books can help provide an escape or inspire a new adventure!" said Dana Studebaker, vice president of marketing, consumer brands at Apple Leisure Group.

More than a third of those surveyed have also been inspired to travel somewhere because of a book (38%) and 77% of these respondents have followed through on these travels to places like Wordsworth's home, the Great Wall of China and Peru.

And a majority of those who have found travel inspiration in books are currently planning that trip (71%) to destinations like South Africa, Costa Rica and New York.

Vacation spots vary by what book you enjoy, too. Romance readers enjoy family-friendly vacation spots the most (51%), while tropical getaways are favored alike by respondents who read fiction (39%) and non-fiction books (38%).

Interestingly, horror lovers are the only group to have a preference for small towns (44%).

“There are so many beautiful places in this world and sometimes that can make it hard to decide on where to plan a vacation. Reading about the many adventures of the characters in books often inspires me to get out and create my own exciting experience whether it means talking to a stranger in a coffee shop or planning the trip of a lifetime,” said Mike Lowery, head of global consumer business at Apple Leisure Group Vacations.

