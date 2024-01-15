Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Patented Dehydratech(TM) Technology Offering Solutions To Growing Hypertension Problem Worldwide

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Hypertension affects nearly half of all adults in the United States – 47% or 116 million people, some of which are medication-resistant

A recent study from the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences concluded gut bacteria might be the cause of medication-resistant hypertension – as demonstrated in rats used to conduct the study Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology offers a viable solution for hypertension drug administration and has been received favorably by the FDA during a pre-Investigational New Drug meeting

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, remains one of the world's most deadly health problems, considered a silent killer because it presents with no symptoms. Nearly half of the adult population in the United States (47% or 116 million) have been diagnosed with hypertension, as defined by having systolic blood pressure greater than 130 mmHg or diastolic blood pressure greater than 80 mmHg or taking medication for the condition ( ). Within this category of adults, some fall into a medication-resistant form of hypertension.

A new study by The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences has shown that gut bacteria may be a culprit for medication-resistant hypertension, solving an elusive mystery that has plagued many Americans and their physicians. The study, conducted using lab rats, concluded that...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .