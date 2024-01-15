(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria Bioscience, a global innovator in drug delivery technology, has developed a potential treatment for hypertension using the company's patented DehydraTECH(TM) platform, now shown in several human studies to reduce blood pressure and arterial stiffness

Lexaria's antihypertensive drug development program comes at a time when researchers are documenting poor control of hypertension among both men and women, partly due to suboptimal adherence to existing antihypertension medication

Reasons advanced for the suboptimal adherence include lack of awareness or treatment, increased number of prescribed medications, and major adverse effects of the prescribed drugs Lexaria has so far shown that its DehydraTECH-CBD is not only effective but also well tolerated and is planning to undertake registered clinical trials in pursuit of the FDA's approval of the drug candidate

A recent research article published in the Journal of the American Heart Association (“AHA”) unearths data that suggests poorly controlled hypertension among both men and women

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

The researchers, who sought to describe gender-differential disease patterns and results of more than 20.6 million emergency department encounters in the United States from 2016 to 2018, made several observations. Firstly, most ED cardiovascular (“CVD”) visits in the sample were due to hypertensive...

