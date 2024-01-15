RITES Limited Wins Â€ ̃Silverâ€TM ICAI Award For Excellence In Financial Reporting

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, January 15, 2024: RITES Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise, has been awarded the â€ ̃Silver Shieldâ€TM under the â€ ̃Infrastructure and Construction Sectorâ€TM category at the ICAI Awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the financial year 2022-23.



Also, RITESâ€TM subsidiary REMC Ltd, which is in business of power generation and management, has been awarded â€ ̃Plaqueâ€TM under the â€ ̃Service Sectorâ€TM (other than Financial Services Sector) category.



RITESâ€TM Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer Mr. KG Agarwal received the award from Honâ€TMble Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Mr. Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister Mr. Brij Mohan Agrawal, ICAI President CA Aniket Sunil Talti, ICAI Vice President CA Ranjeet Kumar Agrawal, ICAI Research Committee Chairman & Vice Chairman and ICAI Council Member, at a ceremony in Raipur on January 13, 2024.



The coveted award recognises accounting practices, policies adopted by RITES and its subsidiaries for the preparation & presentation and disclosure of financial statement(s) amongst other information contained in the Annual Report. It also highlights its highest degree of compliance with accounting standards, statutory guidelines and regulation etc.





About RITES Limited:



RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India. It has diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 49 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.

User :- Amit Sharma

Email :...