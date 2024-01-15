Late Player Exclusions Overshadow Saudi's Clash Against Oman

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Continental giants Saudi Arabia will launch their AFC Asian Cup campaign with a game against Oman but the Roberto Mancini-coached side is grappling with shock player exclusions resulting in an uneasy dressing room environment.

One of the favourites to win the tournament, Saudi Arabia have arrived at Asia's biggest footfall event under a cloud of uncertainty for the clash at the Khalifa International Stadium today.

Mancini, who was roped in as the Saudi coach last year with much fanfare, on Monday sounded perturbed when asked about the late exclusions of three players - goalkeeper Nawaf al-Aqidi, midfielder Salman al-Faraj and full-back Sultan al-Ghannam.

“I think you have to ask them (the three players) because all these players didn't want to come with the national side. They decided, not me,” Mancini said at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“They were in the list. Salman, who was in the training camp, said he doesn't want to come for a friendly game. I don't think players can decide when or when not to play. Sultan and Nawaf, I spoke with both and I asked if they were happy to join the list. Sultan told me he was not happy.

“Players can't decide this. I decide. Nawaf told me he will come. After three days, he said he doesn't want to come. We put them in the list. They were in the training camp.I only want players who want to fight for country.

“I don't understand when a young player refuses to come because he doesn't know if he will play or not. The national team is not a club, it's your country. You represent all the people in your country,” Mancini said.

Mancini, a seasoned manager with club silverware and an international triumph (Italy's Euro 2021) under his belt, expressed shock at the unprecedented phenomenon of players turning down national team duties.“You should be happy if you're a part of this group. This is a very strange situation and it's the first time I've experienced this. But we've found other players to play,” the former Manchester City coach thundered.

While the Saudi team that shocked Argentina in the 2022 World Cup boasts veteran experience, their Asian Cup squad looks significantly younger. Notably, even Oman's players possess more international caps, raising questions about whether Saudi Arabia's youthful side can replicate the magic that once stunned football giants.

“We had these two weeks to work with the players. We know all players from Oman play regularly in the league and they're probably stronger,” Mancini, 59, said.

“But we're happy with the players we have, they want to fight for their country. Oman have good strikers and midfielders, they're very dangerous in attack. For this reason tomorrow will be a difficult game,” Mancini said.“My opinion is that Oman is a very good team. The first game (of a tournament) is always very difficult. We know we are a good side but this is a very important tournament for us. There are top national teams. We want to do our best job,” the Italian added.

Oman forward Harib al-Saadi said on Monday:“I would like to thank Qatar for the hospitality. We are excited to play at the Asian Cup, and the players want to take the responsibility and represent the name of Oman in the best possible way.”

He added:“Everyone knows the name of Saudi Arabia and their level in Asian football. In both games we played against them, we put in a good performance both in Oman and in Jeddah. Players change for sure, but Saudi Arabia remain one of the strongest teams in the continent.”

Al-Saadi said:“We focus on Saudi Arabia as a team, not individuals. Just like us, it is about the group together, and if we are all united, we can be superior as a team and get the result we want.”

Today's match - the first head-to-head clash between the two sides - kicks off at 8:30pm.

