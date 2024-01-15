Qatar Gear Up For Tajikistan Clash

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar players during a training session on Monday, as they prepare for their second Asian Cup Group A match against Tajikistan. The match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium tomorrow. The hosts are leading the group after they opened their title defence with a 3-0 victory over Lebanon in the opening match at Lusail Stadium on Friday. Debutants Tajikistan and China have one point each after they played out a goalless draw on Saturday.
