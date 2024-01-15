Iraq Spoil Indonesia's Asian Cup Return

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iraq got their AFC Asian Cup Group D campaign off to a strong start with a 3-1 win over Indonesia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Monday.

In a game that marked Indonesia's return to the tournament after 16 years of absence, coach Shin Tae-yong's side exchanged attacks with their opponents, but ultimately lost steam as the game wore on.

Meanwhile, head coach Jesus Casas' men came flying and nearly found themselves ahead after just three minutes when Ali Adnan whipped a free-kick from the right that was headed by Osama Rashid just wide.

Indonesia responded almost instantly, after a cross into the Iraqi box was punched away by goalkeeper Jalal Hassan but only as far as Marselino Ferdinan who hit it first-time, but watched it strike the top of the crossbar and go behind.

Just as he did in the UAE five years ago, Mohanad Ali opened Iraq's AFC Asian Cup account again. The 23-year-old forward was first to snatch a loose ball inside the Indonesian half, advancing into the box before applying a composed finish past the goalkeeper in the 17th minute.

With eight minutes left until the break, Team Garuda restored parity after young right-back Elkan Baggott showed great skill to dribble past his marker before sending a low cross to serve Ferdinan on a silver plate, allowing the latter to tap-in the equaliser.

Seconds before the end of the half, the Lions of Mesopotamia took the lead again lead through Rashid who was at the right place at the right time to tuck home from point-blank after goalkeeper Ernando Ari pushed Ali Jasim's drilled shot away into this path and the midfielder made no mistake to make it 2-1.

Amir al-Ammari thought he had extended Iraq's lead soon after the restart when he side-footed Jasim's pass into the bottom corner, but the flag had gone up, ruling him offside; a decision that was confirmed by the subsequent VAR check.

The third Iraqi goal arrived in the 75th minute through substitute Aymen Hussein who won an aerial battle inside the Indonesia box before rifling on the half-volley into the roof of the net to extend his country's lead.

Iraq's next encounter sees them clash against record-champions Japan at Education City Stadium on Friday, while Indonesia will chase their first Asian Cup win since 2007 when they face fellow Asean side Vietnam later on the same day at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

