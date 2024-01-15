ZEROVA Powers Up EV Fleets At CES 2024 With New Megawatt Charging System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New fast-charging DC power system for heavy-duty vehicles offers up to 3.75 megawatts of output - the highest power of any commercially available single-stream fast-charging connector

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEROVA Technologies, a leading innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is announcing the debut of its new MegaWatt Charging System (MCS) for commercial heavy-duty vehicles at CES 2024. Garnering particular interest and acclaim, the MCS offers industry-leading power capabilities - with support for up to 3.75 megawatts, 3,000 amps, and 1,250 volts -making it the world's highest-powered commercial single-stream fast-charging connector.

Zerova Technologies is announcing MegaWatt Charging System (MCS) with support for up to 3.75 megawatts at CES 2024.

To explore Zerova's new MCS for heavy-duty electric-powered trucks and fleet vehicles, please contact: [email protected]

With the growing electrification of truck and fleet commercial vehicles, ZEROVA is leveraging its state-of-the-art, highly customizable MCS charging solutions to harness booming demand for total commercial fleet solutions while delivering the scalability, efficiency, and user-friendly designs these fleets need. It offers an integrated platform that combines cutting-edge hardware and software, with onboard applications such as a system for scheduling charging times for added ease-of-use.

In North America, ZEROVA has cemented its reputation as the premier partner for white-label EV charging solutions - with a proven track record of fostering collaborations with automakers, Charge Point Operators (CPOs), and turn-key EV charging providers supporting various sectors, including hospitality, multi-unit dwelling, parking, fuel, and fleet.

"Zerova Technologies has established a solid business foundation in the fiercely competitive North American market through successful collaborations with hotels, apartment complexes, parking facilities, gas stations, and heavy-duty fleets," Alex Lin, the chairman at ZEROVA Technologies. "We are focused on ensuring that our charging stations not only offer fast and reliable service but also seamlessly integrate with vehicle technology for optimal charging efficiency."

Key innovations in the Megawatt Charging System-High power, small package:



Single conductive plug

Max 1250 volt & 3000amp (DC)

PLC+ISO/IEC 15118

Touch Safe (UL2251

On-handle software-interpreted override switch

Adheres to

OSHA & ADA standard

FCC Class A EMI (& local equivalent)

Located on left side of the vehicle, roughly hip height

Capable of being automated



UL (NREL) certified

Cyber-Secure V2X(Bi-directional)

It takes immense pride in introducing the Megawatt Charging System, which promises to revolutionize the field of electric vehicle charging, while offering robust support for future sustainable energy endeavors.

In May 2023, ZEROVA also launched its four-gun 480kW fast-charging solution DQ480, ensuring its lead in the EV charging market with top-tier charging capabilities.

About

Zerova Technologies:

Zerova Technologies designs and manufactures a complete line of EV charging solutions that power brands globally. Whether white-label or collaborative design partnerships, the company works closely with customers to ensure success and align with their global channel strategies. As a subsidiary of Phihong Technology, Zerova leverages its 50+ years of industry-proven experience as a global manufacturer of power products to provide an industry-leading product portfolio to address a broad set of EV charging use-case scenarios. For more information, visit



